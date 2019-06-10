LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night on Old Murfreesboro Road.
According to THP, 66-year-old Marvis Sweatt was riding a bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, leaving Sweatt in the roadway. Around 9pm, another vehicle hit Sweatt who was laying in the roadway.
Sweatt died at the scene, he was not wearing a helmet. THP is not filing charges at this time.
