WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - THP investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly high-speed crash on I-840 in Williamson County involving a pickup truck and a dump truck inside a construction zone.
According to THP, 32-year-old Phillip Booth from Murfreesboro died in the crash. Investigators say a 1989 International dump truck was parked in the outer left lane of I-840 waiting to get loaded with the mill from the roadway. A 1994 GMC pickup truck driven by Booth was traveling on I-840 east in the right lane.
THP investigators said Booth's truck crossed over the center line at a high rate of speed and struck the dump truck on it's rear right side. The dump truck was pushed about four feet into the left lane. Booth's truck eventually stopped in the middle of the right lane.
Booth was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.