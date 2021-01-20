THP: Man dies after crash on I-24 East in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 31-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-24 on Wednesday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash had slowed traffic near mile marker 10 on the eastbound side of I-24 around 10 a.m. A 2018 Utility van rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer, THP said.
THP said Devin M. Sproles, of Clarksville, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any serious injuries to THP.
It is unclear if Sproles was wearing his seatbelt. However, THP said, "a seatbelt would not have made a difference."
The crash is under investigation by THP.
