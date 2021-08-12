NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for new hires.
For those called to make a difference, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for your help. On Thursday, the state agency talked about recruiting and hiring opportunities. Different divisions were represented, including Criminal Investigations, Special Operations, Aviation, and more.
Since traffic-related deaths are up in Tennessee, Colonel Matt Perry says hiring more troopers would help combat those numbers. The agency is encouraging people to apply to their upcoming trooper cadet class and join their virtual job fair.
We have a virtual job fair tonight at 7. Please go to our Facebook page and join that event and we encourage you to apply before august 31st which is our deadline. - THP Major Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.