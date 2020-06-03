DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Route 49 eastbound in Dickson County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. when a vehicle struck a utility pole near Antioch Road.
Eastbound traffic was affected with the road closed for several hours following the incident.
Officials do report injuries in the crash, and News4 is working to gather more information at this time.
