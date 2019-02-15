MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.
The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. on westbound I-840 near the Almaville Road exit.
The westbound lanes are estimated to be cleared by 7 p.m.
#HappeningNow #I840 Westbound is closed near Almaville Rd (47 Mile Marker) while we investigate a fatal crash. Plz seek alt route and expect delays. @FranklinTNPD @RCTNSheriff @WCSO_Sheriff @myTDOT pic.twitter.com/Xig07wL2SD— THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.