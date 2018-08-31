LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on I-40 West in Wilson County.
The crash occurred near the 238 mile marker near I-840 around 3:30 p.m.
THP officials said multiple cars were involved in the crash, including a commercial motor vehicle.
The roadway was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash.
Officials said they will identify the victim after their next of kin has been notified.
#THPTrafficAlert @THPNashville is investigating a fatal crash on I 40 WB near the 238 MM. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Expect delays and seek alternate route. @wilsonsheriff @wilsonema @LebanonFire @LebanonPD pic.twitter.com/gunRxuz7Ok— THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 31, 2018
I-40 west CLOSED between mm238/239 due to crash. Expect long delay & Be Prepared to Stop! Est clear 5:30pm https://t.co/0WmZeCmvf9— Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) August 31, 2018
