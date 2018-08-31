i-40 fatal crash in wilson county

Courtesy: Wilson Co. EMA via Twitter

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on I-40 West in Wilson County.

The crash occurred near the 238 mile marker near I-840 around 3:30 p.m.

THP officials said multiple cars were involved in the crash, including a commercial motor vehicle.

The roadway was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash. 

Officials said they will identify the victim after their next of kin has been notified. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.