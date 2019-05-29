RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash on Weakley Lane near Couchville Pike in Rutherford County.
According to THP, at least two people have died in the crash. Additional details about the crash were not immediately given.
#HappeningNow use caution on Weakley Lane near Couchville Pike in #Rutherford County. We are investigating a single vehicle, double fatal car crash. pic.twitter.com/Rm6mTEnT0y— THPNashville (@THPNashville) May 29, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
