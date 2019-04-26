HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 40 eastbound between Exit 143 (Highway 13) and Exit 152 in Bucksnort.
According to THP, there is at least one person dead in the crash. Investigators are working to gather more details. I-40 eastbound is currently closed in the area, and travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
