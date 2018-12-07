ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Highway 41 South near Worsham Springs Road.
According to investigators, the roadway is closed in the area at this time and you're asked to find an alternate route around the crash scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
