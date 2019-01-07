ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are asking those traveling near Interstate 65 mile marker 111 and Horseshoe Road to use caution after a deadly crash.
According to THP, Horseshoe Road is closed while investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash. Delays should be expected in the area.
Details about the deadly crash were not immediately given. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
