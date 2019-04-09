SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene investigating a deadly crash on State Route 52 at Corinth Road in Sumner County.
According to THP, the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle died in the crash.
Details about how the crash happened are limited at this time. The condition of the people in the two vehicles are currently unknown.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
