CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash on State Road 112 near Old Ridge Road and Highway 41A.
According to THP, the accident was reported around 9:10 p.m. and is blocking both sides of the roadway. Traffic in the area is being diverted to alternate routes. It is estimated the road will not be clear until at least 12 a.m. Wednesday.
Information about the victim and the type of vehicles involved in the crash were not immediately available. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates as they become available.
