ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning that sent a child to the hospital after reportedly being ejected from the vehicle.
According to THP, this crash happened at the 108 mile marker in Robertson County on I-65 South.
The child was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
As of right now, there is no additional information on the condition of the child or how many patients were involved in the crash.
News4 is working to continue gathering information.
