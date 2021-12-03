HUMPHREYS COUNTY (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol are at the scene of a deadly crash on I-40 Friday morning.
The crash occurred between mile markers 144 and 145.
All eastbound lanes on I-40 were closed for over an hour but have since reopened.
News4 will update this story as more information is made available.
