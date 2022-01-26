Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating the deaths of three people found off Interstate 840 in Williamson County on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with Williamson County confirm the vehicle contained the remains of a family missing from Hickman County. Crews found two adults and a child in the vehicle.
They were found in the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road around 2 p.m.
News4 has a crew on scene and will have updates on-air and online.
