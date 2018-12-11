CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver hit another vehicle after fleeing a police stop in Montgomery County this morning.
THP says that around 1:30 a.m., a car fled police when they tried to pull them over near the intersection of Highway 374 and Trenton Road.
Authorities say that the driver fled the traffic stop at a high speed, crossed the highway median and crashed into an oncoming vehicle nearly head-on.
The driver and passenger of the fleeing car, as well as the driver that was hit are all in the hospital.
Authorities say two of the three people involved had to be Lifelighted from the scene.
Their condition is unknown.
Hwy 374 is currently closed off.
