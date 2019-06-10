LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A man riding a bicycle was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night on Old Murfreesboro Road.
According to THP, 66-year-old Marvis Sweatt was riding a bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, leaving Sweatt in the roadway. Around 9 p.m., another vehicle hit Sweatt who was laying in the roadway.
Sweatt died at the scene, he was not wearing a helmet.
Troopers are seeking information from the public in the investigation of the crash.
Troopers have identified the vehicle of interest as possibly being a 2002-2007 Saturn Vue or a 2005-2009 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle may be gold or tan in color and will be missing a driver's side mirror. The vehicle may also have damage to the front and/or driver's side.
If you have information about this crash, contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Nashville Dispatch Center at 615-741-2060, attention Trooper Rick Alexander or Sgt. William Gregory.
