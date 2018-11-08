DOVER, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash on Donelson Pike and Taylor Chapel Road in Stewart County.
Police have identified the pedestrian that was killed as 42-year-old Angela Gibbs-Weaver.
According to the police report, Gibbs-Weaver was walking in the middle of Donelson Parkway when a Ford Explorer struck and killed her.
The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Beverly Lewis.
The incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. Thursday.
