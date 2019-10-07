News4 Accident Generic

HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on I-40 East in Hickman County Monday. 

According to officials, a 25-year-old Chance Robert Bess-Ritchie from Lyles, TN, was struck by another vehicle around 4 a.m. near mile marker 156 after his vehicle ran out of gas. THP says Bess-Ritchie was hit while outside of his vehicle as he was stranded on the side of the road. 

A female passenger in the victim's vehicle flagged down traffic for help.

THP says the wanted vehicle is believed to be a blue semi-truck that is possibly international. That semi-truck reportedly continued eastbound after striking the victim. 

TDOT is helping with traffic as investigators clear the scene. Both lanes are expected to be reopened around 9:30 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

 

