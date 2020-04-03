CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Clarksville.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. A truck collided with the motorcycle near the intersection of Ross Road and Rossview Road.
Police say the driver of the truck was attempting to turn left onto Ross Road and the motorcycle crashed into the truck.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and killed. THP identiffied the victim as 35-year-old Robert Siefers of Clarksville.
Clarksville Police say the Tennessee Highway Patrol was the first agency on scene. They are investigating the incident. It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.