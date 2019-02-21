THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County on Wednesday.
The wreck happened in the westbound lanes at mile marker 43 just before noon.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the minivan, 45-year-old Ivan Jimenez, died on impact. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt.
The 24-year-old truck driver, along with his two passengers, were not injured.
No criminal charges or citations have been issued in connection with the incident, according to THP.
