DICKSON, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol have identified the two people killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County on Monday morning.
A tractor-trailer was westbound on I-40 at the 178-mile marker when THP said a 2018 Nissan Versa slowed “due to heavy/slowed traffic" around 9:30 a.m. THP said the tractor-trailer changed from lane number 1 to 2, but when moving over, the vehicle crashed into the back of the Versa.
THP said the driver, 50-year-old Robert Mckenzie, and passenger, 22-year-old Charlie Mckenzie, both of Nashville, died due to injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any serious injuries.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash along with the Critical Incident Response Team.
