NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers education has become a thing of the past at most high schools in the United States.
Now a few Tennessee agencies are stepping up to help get kids behind the wheel.
The Tennessee Department of Safety held its second teen driver education camp on Tuesday.
The camp is for high school students across the state with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
It’s a two-day camp with participants learning the skills of driving and rules of the road.
Some of the students are getting to experience a simulator on how difficult and unsafe it is to drive drunk.
“Hopefully we’re teaching these lessons about driving safely before they get on the road and do the real thing,” said Stephanie Milani, Public Affairs Director, AAA.
All students receive certificates which can be used to help get their permit or license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.