DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - I-40 westbound at exit 181 is closed while officials work to clean up a crash involving two unoccupied Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles and a Dickson County Sheriff's department vehicle.
Information is limited at this time, but THP tells News4 they were working a crash around the 181 mile marker in Dickson County when the vehicles were struck by another vehicle.
There are minor injuries being reported, but it is unknown at this time whether any law enforcement were injured.
Traffic is currently being diverted to exit 182 for the time being.
News4 will update this story as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.