CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A closer look at the intersection where a Cheatham County deputy lost his life Friday uncovered it’s a hotbed for crashes.
Car debris is something neighbors around the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road are used to in their yards. They’re also used to hearing loud bangs, tire screeching, and car horns.
“I heard the crash,” Neighbor Michael Kunkle said, referring to the deadly collision that took a Deputy Stephen Reece’s life Friday. “I was in my living room, watching TV. Actually, I thought my wife dropped something upstairs. I heard it and the dogs started barking and going crazy… [my wife] goes, ‘there was another accident!’”
Since April 2015, there have been 19 collisions at or near that site, according to THP. Friday’s crash was the fifth in 2019. THP classified the crash that killed Reece as an “angle” crash; 10 other crashes at that spot were described the same way.
News4 asked Montgomery County if they were aware of the site’s crash history. They said if it isn’t already on their Traffic Safety Task Force’s radar, it will be now.
The other driver’s attorney told News4 he has been released from the hospital and is using crutches, but is expected to make a fuller recovery. His client said he is praying for Reece’s family.
