FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – One person is dead after a semi-truck crashed into a stalled car on Interstate 65 near Franklin early Wednesday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a car broke down on I-65, just north of the Moores Lane exit ramp. The vehicle did not have its lights on, causing a semi-truck to slam into the back of the car. The crash happened just after midnight.
THP at the scene said the impact caused the semi-tuck to wedge into the vehicle, compacting the car significantly. THP said the driver of the broken-down car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was also injured and transported to the hospital, according to THP.
The interstate was shut down for several hours on Wednesday morning for the investigation but reopened.
