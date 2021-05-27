A crash has closed all the eastbound lanes on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County on Thursday morning.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A crash has closed all the eastbound lanes on Interstate 840 between Veterans Parkway and I-24 in Rutherford County on Thursday morning.

The single crash was reported on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 52. The westbound side of the highway was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened. To avoid the crash, click here

Police said the LifeFlight helicopter had been called to the "active scene." There is no word on the patient's conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

This incident is a developing story, and News 4 will bring you updates on-air and online.

 

