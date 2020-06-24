NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Protesters camping outside the state capitol building for 12 straight nights saw their equipment confiscated by state troopers Tuesday evening after THP said parts of an agreement with demonstrators were broken.
Tuesday night state troopers stationed outside the capitol moved closer to the building and allowed protesters to move up the stairs. THP told News4 the move was an effort to make good on an agreement made with protesters on Monday.
THP said the agreement allowed protesters to have two tents to sleep in and protect them from the elements. Troopers said it took protesters a day to break the agreement, after they brought more equipment than what was agreed upon.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued a press release on today's events at Legislative Plaza at the Tennessee State Capitol.— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) June 24, 2020
Read the TCA referenced in the release here: https://t.co/3zfrLOZakl pic.twitter.com/YK0dSfYeUl
According to THP, the protesters were warned to remove the equipment, which they did. Later the protesters moved the equipment back, which THP said they then confiscated. THP issued no citations and made no arrests.
Activist Justin Jones tweeted several videos of the incident, saying protesters had been “set up” by THP.
It was a set up. Troopers stormed the plaza and took everything throwing it in a truck. Taking clothing, medication, food, and personal items. Pushing people back and assaulting those who tried to save their belongings. @GovBillLee this is madness. #FreeCapitolHillTN pic.twitter.com/Q3JDNLGHhJ— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 23, 2020
Hours later, Jones tweeted that protesters had had their supplies replaced by community donations.
“If you take it down, we gonna put it right back, put it right back,” Jones tweeted.
Tents, food, and many supplies already replaced by community donations across the street— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 24, 2020
“If you take it down, we gonna put it right back, put it right back.”
The people are not leaving Ida B. Wells Plaza @GovBillLee, more are showing up. #FreeCapitolHillTN#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/h8nLcMp1hE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.