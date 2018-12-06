DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV)- Tennessee Highway Patrol chased a stolen car down Dickerson Road on Wednesday night.
Around 10:30p.m. last night, THP began chasing the vehicle that turned from Dickerson Road onto Briley Parkway, reaching speeds as high as 90mph.
Authorities say Metro PD were asked not to join the chase.
Metro officers did assist in blocking intersections and deploying spikes.
According to THP, the car was pursued until it finally pulled over into the Shell Gas Station parking lot on Harding Place.
Police say Metro PD then took the suspects into custody.
