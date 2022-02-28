Chase ends in Nashville
Brandon Smith

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - THP confirms a chase has resulted in a crash in Nashville. 

THP officials confirm they began chasing a vehicle in Wilson County on Highway 109 for a speeding violation. That chase crossed into Mt. Juliet and ended in Nashville. 

The pursuit ended in Nashville on the on-ramp from Central Pike to I-40 with damage to the suspect's vehicle as well as the trooper's vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody. No injures were reported by THP. 

