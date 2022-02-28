NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - THP confirms a chase has resulted in a crash in Nashville.
THP officials confirm they began chasing a vehicle in Wilson County on Highway 109 for a speeding violation. That chase crossed into Mt. Juliet and ended in Nashville.
MJAlert: There is an active police pursuit, from another jurisdiction, in the area. Please be mindful, watch for emergency vehicles, and use caution.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 1, 2022
The pursuit ended in Nashville on the on-ramp from Central Pike to I-40 with damage to the suspect's vehicle as well as the trooper's vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody. No injures were reported by THP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.