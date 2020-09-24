SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Vice Mayor Marc Adkins has been charged with DUI.
Rutherford County Sheriff Office officials tell us Adkins was charged this morning by Tennessee High Patrol and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has since been released.
Adkins has been a resident of Smyrna since 1970 and has volunteered his time by serving on multiple commissions within the community, according to the city's website.
A hearing is set for January 29th in General Sessions Court.
