Marc Adkins

Marc Adkins 

 Courtesy Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Vice Mayor Marc Adkins has been charged with DUI. 

Rutherford County Sheriff Office officials tell us Adkins was charged this morning by Tennessee High Patrol and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has since been released. 

Adkins has been a resident of Smyrna since 1970 and has volunteered his time by serving on multiple commissions within the community, according to the city's website. 

A hearing is set for January 29th in General Sessions Court. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.