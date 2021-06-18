NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're driving in Davidson County, get ready to see more police on the interstates.
After a jump in major traffic crashes in Nashville this year, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says they're joining Metro Police to help increase patrol and enforcement.
Due to the increases in major traffic crashes in Nashville this year, the THP & Metro Nashville PD are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement in Davidson County. You can’t say that you haven’t been warned. @MNPDNashville @TNHSO @TNHighwayPatrol @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/PLBrBsV9sv— THPNashville (@THPNashville) June 17, 2021
This could mean cracking down on speed limit infractions, Tennessee's hands-free law and other traffic violations.
The THP announced their plan on Twitter on Thursday, and ended the post saying, "You can't say you haven't been warned."
