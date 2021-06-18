THP Hybrid Cruiser - Sept. 2020
 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has added new Ford Police Interceptor Hybrids to its fleet to patrol the state's highways and interstates. (Photo: State of Tennessee)

 
 Dawn Majors

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're driving in Davidson County, get ready to see more police on the interstates. 

After a jump in major traffic crashes in Nashville this year, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says they're joining Metro Police to help increase patrol and enforcement. 

This could mean cracking down on speed limit infractions, Tennessee's hands-free law and other traffic violations. 

The THP announced their plan on Twitter on Thursday, and ended the post saying, "You can't say you haven't been warned." 

 
 

