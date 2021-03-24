SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A five-year-old was killed and a six-year-old child was injured after a crash in Bedford County on Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
The deadly two-vehicle crash was reported on the eastbound side of Highway 64 , THP said.
A 19-year-old from Madison was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain westbound on Highway 64 when THP said the driver was attempting to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into a 2012 Audi AA4.
THP said an unidentified five-year-old and six-year-old, both of Tullahoma, were in the 2012 Audi AA4. The 26-year-old driver of 2012 Audi AA4 was injured in the collision, THP said.
THP has not filed any charges pending the outcome of the investigation
