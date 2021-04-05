DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died in a crash on Highway 46 near Abiff Road early Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.
Highway 46 at Abiff road is closed both directions, in Dickson County this morning. THP is investigating a crash in that area. Please find an alternate route this morning. @THPNashville— THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 5, 2021
The identity of the crash victim has not been released at this time.
**BREAKING**A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and passenger car CLOSES SR-46 both ways near Abiff Rd in #DicksonCounty. Clear time is 11am!🚘 Take Old Hwy 46 or I-840 instead #4WARNTraffic @WSMV pic.twitter.com/o5TdyUFpAN— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) April 5, 2021
Highway 46 is currently closed near Abiff Road as authorities continue to investigate the crash. TDOT estimates a clear time of 11 a.m..
Commuters can take Old Highway 46 or I-840 to get around the closure.
Follow News4 for updates.
