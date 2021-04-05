Police lights generic

DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person has died in a crash on Highway 46 near Abiff Road early Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

THP says the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car. 

The identity of the crash victim has not been released at this time. 

Highway 46 is currently closed near Abiff Road as authorities continue to investigate the crash. TDOT estimates a clear time of 11 a.m.. 

Commuters can take Old Highway 46 or I-840 to get around the closure. 

