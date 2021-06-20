CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that one person is dead after a crash in Dickson County this weekend.
Jessie J. Davis, 43, was driving a Ford F250 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer near 1300 St. Paul Road on Saturday.
THP said the truck “crossed the center line and continued off the right side of the roadway.” When the truck went off the road, THP said it overturned and went down a rock embankment.
Davis, of Charlotte, was rushed to Horizon Medical Center, where THP said Davis died from their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by THP. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, THP confirmed.
