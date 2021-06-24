BAXTER, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Putnam County on Thursday morning.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported on the westbound side of I-40 near mile marker 273 around 8:30 a.m.
THP officials said they have few details at this time, and the scene is active.
TDOT said the right lane is blocked as well as the left and right shoulders. To avoid the crash, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.