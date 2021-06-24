BAXTER, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Putnam County on Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported on the westbound side of I-40 near mile marker 273 around 8:30 a.m.

THP officials said they have few details at this time, and the scene is active.

TDOT said the right lane is blocked as well as the left and right shoulders. To avoid the crash, click here.