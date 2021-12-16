THP: 1 dead after crash on I-40 in Crossville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Crossville on Thursday afternoon.

 THP Cookeville

Drivers are being advised to avoid I-40 Eastbound and westbound at the 322 MM because traffic is backed up for miles after a deadly crash. To avoid the congestion, click here.

THP has not released the names or ages of anyone involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by THP. 

 

