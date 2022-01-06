One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 on the edge of Montgomery County on Thursday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
The crash involving a commercial vehicle happened on the westbound I-24 near Mile Marker 16, THP said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but THP said the crash involved no hazardous materials.
