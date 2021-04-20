Marshall County School Bus Crash
A child was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Marshall County on Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The two-car crash involving a school bus was reported on Lewisburg Highway near Beechwood Farm Road around 3:30 p.m. At the time, Tennessee Highway Patrol said the bus was unloading children. 

"Another vehicle stopped and a third failed to stop striking the second vehicle. That vehicle hit the bus," Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Besides the child injury, "the at fault driver" suffered minor injuries, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

