Thousands without power in Nashville after storms

Around 6:30 a.m., Nashville Electric reported more than 14,000 customers without power. By 8 a.m., there was 4,756 customers without power.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thunderstorms have left thousands of Nashville Electric customers without power. 

Around 6:30 a.m., Nashville Electric reported more than 14,000 customers without power. By 8 a.m., there was 4,756 customers without power. 

Nashville Electric crews are working to restore power as fast as possible. To check outages in your area, click here.

A 4Warn Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday as severe to strong storms continue to roll through the state. 

There is flooding in parts of the state including in Dickinson and Maury Counties. There are also reports of lightning.  

The severe flooding caused residents of the Hidden Valley Apartments in Dickinson County to have to evacuate their units. The flooding occurred on the first floor and anyone with a bucket is asked to help get water out of the building. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.