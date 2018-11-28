MAP - Gallatin, TN

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of Gallatin Department of Electricity customers are being warned about an outage planned for this weekend.

The outage will last for 15 minutes, beginning at midnight on Saturday.

It will affect 11,000 customers in the middle section of Gallatin from Peninsula Drive in the west to South Westland Avenue in the east, reaching north and south to the city limits. This will also include the 109 Bypass and East Broadway areas.

During this time, TVA crews will be performing mandatory switch maintenance at the facility's substation on Nichols Lane.

