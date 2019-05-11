NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 78th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase began during a soggy Saturday afternoon at 12:30pm. About 25,000 spectators were in attendance.
The day's big winner was Scorpiancer, who won the seventh and final race, the Calvin Houghland Iroquois. Scopiancer is owned by Burton Street-US, trained by Jack Fisher, and ridden by Sean McDermott. Surprising Soul placed second and Moscato placed third.
The first race was the the Green Pastures Hurdle. The winner was Sportswear owned by KMSN Stable, trained by Jonathan Sheppard, ridden by Gerard Galligan.
Lord Justice won the second race. Lord Justice is owned by Bruton Street-US, trained by Jack Fisher, and ridden by Michael Mitchell.
The third race finished around 2:40 p.m. The Marcellus Frost Champion Hurdle winner is City Dreamer owned by Riverdee Stable, trained by Jack Fisher, ridden by Sean McDermott.
