NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It was the first time Nashvillians could ring in the new year together since 2019. A huge crowd with top notch performers brought people like Jesse and his friends all the way from Memphis.
“You know unfortunately with Zac Brown Band having to cop out because of COVID but I mean with Lady A headlining that is huge for me,” Cochran said.
The Music City Midnight Note Drop is poised to drop on Friday night, and event organizers prepared to change course in the event of severe weather.
It was a show for all ages. From photo booths, flashing lights, and even festive attire with all the glitter.
“The year is almost over, and I am ready to start off the new year with a bang,” Anissa Watkins said.
She too came from Memphis to Music City. But of course, there’s no such thing as a New Year’s Eve celebration without a resolution.
“Probably traveling more. I would like to travel now that COVID restrictions have been lifted,” Shelby Bowden said.
