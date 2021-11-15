NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A kitten rescued from a drain is currently recovering at the Nashville Humane Association, and his touching story will now help other animals who may need care in the future. “Tippy was a stray kitten that was brought to us on Friday. You could actually smell him before you saw him,” said Laura Baker, Nashville Humane Association Executive Director.
5-month-old Tippy has been through a lot in such a short amount of time. According to the Nashville Humane Association, a good Samaritan found the kitten in a drain, and by the time he came in, he could barely use his paws.
“His four paws were put in what looks like rubber boots. Unfortunately, the kitten grew but the boots did not. By the time Tippy came to us on Friday his circulation was being cut off and his paws were necrotic, meaning they were dying,” explained Baker.
Despite his condition, the little guy left a paw print on the community. His story spread quickly and touched enough people to raise $8,000 in donations.
“It will go over and beyond just his care and probably help other animals coming in behind him. Tippy is a great example of it takes a village to make a difference and the Nashville village has stepped up to show Tippy that he is loved,” said Baker.
Following medical care, Tippy is expected to be ready for adoption by the new year.
