NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Education released an initial draft overview Tuesday of a potential student-based funding formula thanks to input given by thousands of Tennesseans.
The TDE asked community member including parents, educators, superintendents, elected officials, business and community leaders, and citizens from across the state to give their input for the new public school funding framework document. Tennesseans are invited to respond by Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Noon CST.
“I want to personally thank the Tennessee parents, teachers, students and citizens who have engaged in this important discussion about our state’s education funding, and to encourage all Tennesseans who want to get involved to send their public comments on this latest draft,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As we plan for the future of Tennessee, this process will continue to ensure we’re listening to the people of the state and improving how we invest resources to set our students up for success.”
In an effort to engage the public, the TDE thought this would be a good way to build new funding opportunities for school organizations. Tennesseans from around the state have submitted public comment that is being shared with 18 subcommittees.
"People know what they want for public school funding, and we are thrilled so many Tennesseans have participated in this process and see what this will mean for students," said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We know this cannot just be about a funding formula in isolation, but about what funding can do to accelerate achievement for our students, ensure they have access to a high-quality education, and set them up for success after high school."
Any proposed new funding would prioritize strategic investments in students, transparent reporting and accountability, and student-centered decisions.
All of the frameworks will support funding for all services and supports for K-12 public schools that are currently funded in the existing formula.
“Fund programming and additional professionals sufficient to meet the needs of low-income students, English learners, students with disabilities, and students that are performing below grade level,” said Parent Jerry Park in his public comment.
Comments can be sent to tnedu.funding@tn.gov until Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.