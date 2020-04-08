NASHVILLE (WSMV) -Thousands of people are without power tonight across Middle Tennessee following the storms that blew through the area Wednesday night.
NES Power has reported 861 power outages while CEMC is reporting 4,244 power outages.
These numbers are accurate as of 11:16 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.