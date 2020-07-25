NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Coco's Italian Market, a Nashville, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 16,868 pounds of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The products being recalled were produced on various dates from January 2019 through July 2019.
The following products are subject to recall:
- 16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Fully Cooked Italian Meatballs" and a USDA mark of inspection represented on the label.
- 15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake BEEF RAVIOLI WITH LUCIANA'S MARINARA SAUCE."
- 16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza" with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.
- 7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza" with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.
These items were shipped to retail locations within Tennessee.
The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture observed products produced by Coco's Italian Market in retail locations labeled with the federal marks of inspection. They also identified other labeling issues, such as the omission of net weight on the pepperoni pizza product.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.
These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
