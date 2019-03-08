A Brentwood couple said they had no choice but to return thousands of womens’ medical records to the doctor they accuse of not protecting the patients’ privacy.

It’s the end of a saga that began last year when Kirsten and Don Borgeson decided to take the medical files from the rental home of retired Dr. Molly Chatterjee and lock them away in the couple’s storage unit.

The couple claimed that too many people had access to the files in Chatterjee’s rental home.

The couple said when they moved into Chatterjee’s rental home, they found her patients medical records unsecured in a storage area and when they said they asked the retired doctor to remove them, they said she told them to just move them aside.

A News4 I-Team investigation found that neighbors had seen the medical records during an estate sale at Chatterjee’s house.

The Borgesons then decided to take the records and lock them away in their storage unit and filed complaints with the state and federal government.

Earlier this year, Kirsten Borgeson returned one of the files to a patient who had seen our stories.

In response, Chatterjee filed a theft report about the Borgeson’s taking the files.

Kirsten Borgeson said she received a call from Brentwood Police in late February saying that they had spoken with the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which investigates patient confidentiality claims, and the state health department, and both agencies felt the files belonged to Chatterjee.

“They just said you need to give these files back to the doctor or you could face criminal charges,” Borgeson said.

Under the watch of Brentwood Police, Chatterjee came to the storage unit and collected the files.

Borgeson said no one knows what Chatterjee did with the files.

“I know I've done what I can do and I'll sleep good at night,” Borgeson said.

Chatterjee has not responded to several phones calls by the News4 I-Team and did not come to the door at her home.