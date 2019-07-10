It's no secret tons of hotels are coming to Nashville. Right now, there are more than 6,000 hotel rooms under construction throughout Davidson County, and another more than 3,000 are in the final planning stages of development.
With the city growing by the day, more hotel rooms mean more opportunity for more new, exciting attractions and events. After the NFL Draft in April, Nashville proved we can handle a more than 600-person turnout, so now all eyes are on what's next.
Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of Nashville Visitors and Convention Corp. says it's not about what Nashville could get, it's what we want to get. In a statement to News4, Spyridon says: "With 45,000 hotel rooms in the MSA, we are already at a room capacity level to handle most any event. 6,000 more rooms are currently under construction with varied brands and price points. We can afford to chase more events and have the opportunity to be priced competitively as well.”
Nashville has been ready and willing to host political conventions, award shows, and even huge sporting events like the Super Bowl, but more factors come into play than just having enough hotel rooms for people to stay.
For the Super Bowl, The city would need to have a conversation about whether it wants to invest in a new stadium. As far as big political conventions like the RNC and DNC, the Music City Center would need to be booked out years in advance due to so many other conventions wanting to come to Nashville, too, and booking up the space and hotel rooms months in advance. One thing Music City is obviously already on board with is music award shows and Nashville has it's eye on the Grammy's. City leaders say we want it, we're ready to host it, and pretty soon there will be more than enough hotel rooms to host everyone.
In total, more than 15,000 hotel rooms will be coming to Davidson County in the next few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.